COVID-19: Myanmar extends closure of schools till October end

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Myanmar on Saturday extended the closure of schools nationwide until the end of October.

Myanmar's Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for COVID-19 announced a further extension of the closure of schools nationwide until the end of October, Xinhua reported.

"The move was made in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to make preparations for reopening schools," said the committee.

According to Xinhua, Myanmar's Ministry of Health has been administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to middle and high school students aged over 12 years since October 12.

As part of the anti-pandemic measures, the authorities re-closed all schools across the Asian country since early July, Xinhua reported.

Myanmar recorded 1,067 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported citing a health ministry release.

The total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 493,576 with 18,511 deaths in the country.Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor