Croatian Deputy PM tests positive for COVID-19

Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Zdravko Maric has tested positive for COVID-19, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

As a member of his family developed symptoms of COVID-19, Maric went to take a test at the weekend and found the result positive, the statement said.

Nonetheless, Maric "is feeling well" and "will remain in isolation and perform his duties from home, and will follow all instructions from the doctors and epidemiologists," it added.

Croatia reported 4,159 new COVID-19 cases and 50 related deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country now stands at 32,000, with 1,848 hospitalised and 248 respirators. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor