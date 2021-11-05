Delhi: Nepal embassy organises 'Deusi Bhailo' program to celebrate Diwali, Tihar

On the twin occasions of Diwali and Nepalese festival of Tihar, the Embassy of Nepal based in New Delhi organised the 'Deusi Bhailo' program at the embassy on Friday.

Deusi-Bhailo is a tradition that is celebrated on the third and fourth days of the Tihar festival.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nine groups of about 20-30 people were allowed to come to the Embassy.

Each group was given half an hour time to perform their songs and dances, the Embassy of Nepal informed in a statement.

As per the tradition, the Deusi-Bhailo songs and dances are performed by males and females in groups.

Extending a warm welcome, Charge" d Affaires Ram Prasad Subedi said that the 'Deusi Bhailo' program would contribute to promoting Nepali culture in India and to further strengthen Indo-Nepalese cultural relations, the embassy informed.

As per the Nepali tradition, the groups travel to different homes and perform these dances and songs and extend their blessings to the owner of the houses.

In return, the houses offer money, fruits, sel roti (a traditional homemade ring-shaped sweet rice bread popular in Nepal and the Kumaon region of India), cakes etc to the groups.

The Embassy hosted 9 different groups representing various Nepali communities based in and around New Delhi.

Deusi and Bhailo songs and dances are also performed in various parts of India, including Sikkim and Darjeeling.

The Embassy also offered cash, sel rotis, fruits and sweets to the Deusi-Bhailo group.

The program is expected to contribute to strengthening cultural relations Between Nepal and India, the embassy said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor