Delhi police nabs four of Gogi gang, recovers weapons

New Delhi, Oct 24 Delhi Police have arrested four members of the gang of Jitender Gogi, who was killed in a shoot-out at Delhi's Rohini Court on September 24 and recovered three sophisticated pistols and 18 live cartridges from them.

The arrested accused include two parole jumpers Sumit (25) a.k.a. Sethi, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana and Kunal a.k.a. Rahul from Delhi's Barwala, police said.

Others are Suraj Kumar, a native of Sonipat in Haryana, and Karan a.k.a. Hans from Baprola in Delhi.

According to police, a special team of Begumpur station had launched an operation to tackle street crimes by organised gangs. The team collected details of several criminals with similar modus operandi and activated their secret informers to collect information about the gangsters involved in the robbery/snatching & firearms incident cases.

On Saturday, a team led by ASI Neeraj Rana got specified details that two wanted criminals with weapons are travelling in a stolen Motorcycle at Helipad Road in Rohini to commit a robbery. Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap at Karala Road and Helipad Road and apprehended Sumit. During frisking of the accused, one sophisticated pistol and 6 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. On subsequent investigation, his three associates have also been arrested from Sec-34, Rohini, Delhi, and two more sophisticated pistols and 12 live cartridges were further recovered from their possession.

Sumit later revealed that he is on bail in a murder case and due to poor family background, he left his schooling right from 8th standard and got in contact with bad elements. He also admitted that he was involved in another murder in Rohini.

