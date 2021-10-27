Delhi's minor missing special child traced under operation Milap

New Delhi, Oct 27 Delhi Police have traced a child, who had been missing for 6 days and handed him over to his parents. The 14-year old differently abled male child was found by the staff of Paharganj Police Station under 'operation Milap'.

Delhi Police said that the child was reported to be kidnapped or missing from Paschim Vihar Police Station area on October 21. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Dhananjay about missing of his 14-year-old son Vijay.

After the FIR, a probe team was constituted to trace the child under Inspector Ravinder Tomar of Paharganj PS of Central District.

After diligent efforts, the team of Delhi police traced the minor boy from Don Bosco Ashyalam Ashram in Palam Village, Delhi. The information of missing child's location was communicated to the Duty officer and the IO Jaiveer of PS Paschim Vihar West.

After tracing the child, Delhi Police team presented both the child and his parents before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at Hari Nagar. Delhi Police said that on the direction of CWC, the child was finally handed over to his parents.

