Dinesh Patnaik appointed as next Ambassador of India to Spain

Dinesh K Patnaik has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Spain on Monday, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release.

Patnaik is a 1990 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer and is presently Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, added the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor