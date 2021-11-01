Dinesh Patnaik appointed as next Ambassador of India to Spain
By ANI | Published: November 1, 2021 06:10 PM2021-11-01T18:10:33+5:302021-11-01T18:20:03+5:30
Dinesh K Patnaik has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Spain on Monday, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release.
Patnaik is a 1990 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer and is presently Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, added the release.
( With inputs from ANI )
