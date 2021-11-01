Dinesh Patnaik appointed as next Ambassador of India to Spain

By ANI | Published: November 1, 2021 06:10 PM2021-11-01T18:10:33+5:302021-11-01T18:20:03+5:30

Dinesh K Patnaik has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Spain on Monday, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release.

Dinesh Patnaik appointed as next Ambassador of India to Spain | Dinesh Patnaik appointed as next Ambassador of India to Spain

Dinesh Patnaik appointed as next Ambassador of India to Spain

Next

Dinesh K Patnaik has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Spain on Monday, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release.

Patnaik is a 1990 batch Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer and is presently Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, added the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Indian councilIndian councilMinistry Of External AffairsMinistry for external affairsMinistry of external affairs of indiaMinistry of external affairs ministryIndian external affairs ministerExternal affairs ministry of indiaMinistry of external affairs of government of indiaIndian external affairsMinistry external affairsMinistry of external affairs on twitter