During cultural meet, PM pays respect to Indian soldiers who fought in Italy, draws praise from Sikh community

Taking time out of his hectic schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met different cultural groups including members of the Sikh community. The PM also paid respect to the Indian soldiers who fought valiantly in Italy during World War II.

Indian Army had played a significant role in the liberation of Italy in the Second World War. From their landing in Taranto in the South of Italy in Sep 1943 to their arrival in Trieste in the North in Apr 1945, Indian soldiers played a vital role in the difficult and one of the bitterest advances of the Allied Forces for the liberation of Italy, sources said.

Recently, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane inaugurated the Indian Army Memorial at Cassino to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who fought here and many of them made the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of soldiering.

After having met PM Modi, Sukhbir Singh Kang, president of the Sikh association praised the PM's leadership.

"We are so glad that an Indian Prime minister has come to Italy after so many years. India is doing great under the leadership of the PM. He met us and made us feel like a family member. I would want everyone to understand that he is good for the country," said Kang.

The PM also interacted with the academicians, Indologists and Sanskrit experts from Italian universities stressing the importance of people-to-people ties. Apart from this, the PM met the members of the Italian Hindu Union. Svamini Hamsananda Ghiri, president of the IHU or Sanatana Dharma Samgha too had met the PM.

"I was so moved and it was wonderful how he interacted with all of us," said the president.

The PM also met the ISKCON temple members who extended their wishes for his long life and good health. "We extended our wishes to the PM who is doing wonderful work. We wish that he remains PM for a long time and has good health," said Parabhakti, vice president of Iskcon temple, Italy.

At the end of the meet, a specially abled child Chayan Kumar gifted the PM with a handmade note welcoming the PM to Italy. He in fact told the PM that he has become his fan after watching a movie made on his life.

( With inputs from ANI )

