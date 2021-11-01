'Duty-bound' India only major economy to deliver Paris agreements in letter & spirit: PM Modi at COP26

Highlighting India's efforts to combat climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is the only major economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitments both in letter and spirit.

Speaking in Hindi at the COP26 Global Leaders' Summit here in Glasgow the prime minister said, "Today, the world has acknowledged that India is the only such biggest economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitment in letter and spirit. Karam baddh (duty bound) India is bringing results by making all-out efforts."

Paris Agreement goal constitutes an effort to keep the global average temperature increase well below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"I am pleased to announce that in a developing country like India with a population of 125 crores, constitutes 17 per cent of the global population and India's contribution to the emission has only been 5 per cent. India has left no stone unturned in completing its duty," he added.

Recalling the Paris climate conference, he said that summit was a sentiment and commitment for him.

"I came to Paris with a concern for the sake of humanity. I came as a representative of that society that believes in 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' (Let all be happy, let all be free from debilitation)," he said.

Prime Minister earlier today said adaptation has received less attention compared to mitigation in the global climate debate and emphasised resilience against climate change.

Addressing COP26 side event on 'Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade', PM Modi referred to the adverse impact of climate change including change in cropping patterns and the increasing frequency of floods.

"When compared with mitigation, adaptation has received less attention in the global climate debate. The developing countries are facing injustice as they are most affected by climate change," he said.

He also noted that many traditional communities have knowledge of living in harmony with nature.

At COP26, the world leaders are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer and keeping in reach the goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

The high-level segment of COP26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and is being attended by heads of state or government of more than 120 countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor