EAM Jaishankar congratulates Antigua and Barbuda on its 40th Independence Day

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Chet Greene on the country's 40th Independence Day.

"Greetings to FM Chet Greene and the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda on their 40th Independence Day," EAM said in a tweet.

Antigua and Barbuda, a Caribbean country gained independence from Britain in 1981.

( With inputs from ANI )

