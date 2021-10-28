Eight Pak soldiers killed as terrorist attacks rise in northwestern province

A total of eight Pakistan security personnel were killed and another wounded in a cross-border attack and bomb explosions in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in the northwestern region of the country.

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram district between Tuesday and Wednesday, Dawn newspaper reported citing Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Pakistani army thwarted an attempt to cross the border into the tribal district. During intense exchange of fire, two soldiers were killed, the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, four police constables were killed during patrolling on a busy road linking Lakki Marwat with the Mianwali district on Tuesday.

In another incident, a police party head came under attack near Lakki city. The report said armed men riding motorcycles fired at the police van and sped away. According to Dawn, a large contingent of police reached the scene as personnel started combing the area in search of the assailants.

The publication said that two Pak soldiers were killed and another one suffered injuries in bomb attacks in three different areas of the North Waziristan district on Wednesday.

One soldier was killed in a roadside explosion in Degan area near the Afghan border, whereas another soldier was killed in another explosion that occurred in the Garyum area of Razmak tehsil. One other soldier sustained injuries in the Tapesi Adda near Mirali town.

