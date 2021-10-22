EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety supports introduction of "Green Certificate" in Bulgaria

EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides voiced concern over the evolving epidemic situation in Bulgaria during a video conference with Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov.

She suggested that the European Union's civil protection mechanism be activated, which would provide Bulgaria with coordinated assistance to control the spread of COVID-19.

The European Commissioner supports the additional anti-epidemic measures for controlling the disease, which require a mandatory "green certificate" for the presence of a number of public places and indoor events from today, October 21.

"Our main common goal should be to increase vaccine coverage in Bulgaria." she pointed out.

"The number of immunized citizens is still small." The introduction of a" green certificate "requirement is likely to increase vaccine coverage in the country. There were queues of people in large metropolitan hospitals wanting to be vaccinated against COVID-19," said Health Minister Dr Stoycho Katsarov.

The Minister and the European Commissioner plan to continue the discussion on the epidemic situation in Bulgaria at a meeting next week. (ANI/Novinite)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor