EU raises concern about worsening rights situation in Pakistan

The European Union has raised concern over the worsening human rights situation in Pakistan, especially the safety of minorities, women and journalists. This has even put Pakistan's preferred trade status with Europe in question.

Luis Garicano, a member of the European Parliament, who recently visited Pakistan with a delegation and met with top leaders and members of the civil society, has explained the rights situation in Pakistan in a series of tweets.

"Just returned from a fascinating visit to #Pakistan. The @EUParl is very concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation, which puts into question the continuation of the preferred trade status of the country (GSP+)", tweeted Luis Garicano, an economist and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Spain since 2019.

During his visit to Pakistan, he met with senior Trade Advisor, Foreign minister, Trade and Justice Ministers, Attorney General, Speaker of the House, and had encounters with opposition leaders, journalists, civil society and religious minorities.

Luis Garicano said in a tweet, "Europe has zero trade tariffs for many Pakistani goods (GSP+) in exchange for implementing 27 human rights conventions. Pakistan exports 31% of all exports to the EU. The status expires in December 2023 and is now up for revision".

It added, "The European delegation wanted to ensure that the Human Rights part of the deal advances. Only with respect to human rights can Pakistan prosper, extremism be defeated and the country attain the level of progress it deserves".

The MEP said they had three major concerns including Minority rights, women's rights and press freedom.

"Minority rights: they were a big priority of Pakistan's founder. The Constitution says "adequate provision shall be made for the minorities to freely profess and practice their religions and develop their culture" However, this is not the reality due to blasphemy laws and civil rights suppression: - Blasphemy laws are abused to keep minorities on the defensive-any mistake can result in years in prison after a false accusation of blasphemy", he tweeted.

He further added, "The civil rights of minorities are constantly under attack. The Ahmedi minority, for instance, is de facto excluded from voting and representation, as they must renounce their faith to vote".

While talking about women's rights he said, "There are huge concerns about forced marriages for young girls, often after forced conversion. Since Islam punishes apostasy with death, once a girl is forced to convert, it is impossible for her to divorce and come back to her home".

Luis Garicano even shows huge concern about press freedom in Pakistan. His tweet said, "Journalists disappear frequently, there are frequent campaigns of cyber harassment online. Worst of all there is no progress on these matters. In fact, things are going backwards in terms of journalistic freedom. Our message was clear: Pakistan should not take for granted its privileged trade status. The EU has done its part; Pakistan must fulfill its own part".

According to the Reporters without Borders, The Pakistani media, which have a long tradition of being very lively, have become a priority target for the country's "deep state," a euphemism for the military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the main military intelligence agency, and the significant degree of control they exercise over the civilian executive.

"The influence of this military establishment," which cannot stand independent journalism, has increased dramatically since Imran Khan became prime minister in July 2018", said Reporters without Borders in its report.

( With inputs from ANI )

