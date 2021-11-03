EU says 'alarmed' as state of emergency declared in Ethiopia

The European Union is very concerned and alarmed by the fact that a six-month state of emergency has been declared in Ethiopia as rebels threaten the capital, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopian government declared a national state of emergency as part of measures to protect the population from the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), according to national media reports.

"The situation is very serious and we are alarmed by the state of emergency that it was declared in Ethiopia recently," Peter Stano, lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said during a European Commission briefing.

The Ethiopian government and TPLF rebels have been engaged in year-long hostilities over control of the northern part of the country. The rebels are moving southwards, taking control of the town of Kombolcha on October 31, less than 370 kilometres (230 miles) north of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. This development was one of the factors which forced Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to declare a state of emergency in the country, as the rebels gradually advanced toward the capital. (ANI/Sputnik)

