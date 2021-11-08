EU top diplomats to discuss situation in Belarus next Monday

By ANI | Published: November 8, 2021 07:32 PM2021-11-08T19:32:43+5:302021-11-08T19:40:22+5:30

Foreign ministers of the European Union member states will discuss the situation in Belarus amid the influx of migrants to Poland during a meeting next Monday, Peter Stano, the lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Monday.

EU top diplomats to discuss situation in Belarus next Monday | EU top diplomats to discuss situation in Belarus next Monday

EU top diplomats to discuss situation in Belarus next Monday

Next

Foreign ministers of the European Union member states will discuss the situation in Belarus amid the influx of migrants to Poland during a meeting next Monday, Peter Stano, the lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Monday.

"This is a matter of urgency for the EU and as such it was discussed not only by the leaders on 21st - 22nd October and it will be discussed again by the foreign ministers at the upcoming meeting next Monday," Stano said during a European Commission briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Peter stanoPeter stanoEuropean UnionEuropean CommissionUnion minister of healthUnion minister for healthJustice commissionState health directorateThe european commissionState steelGeneral union budgetOffice of the central commission for foreign affairs