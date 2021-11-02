Father mistakenly drops glue in eyes of his son instead of medical drops

In a shocking incident, a father accidentally glued his nine-year-old son's eye after he thought he has put medical eye drops. The man identified as Kevin Day's whose son Rupert was suffering from itchy eye in February after which he was prescribed with some drops.

Rupert was on medication for two days when his dad without reading the label picked up a tube and dropped some of its content in his eye. Later, he realised that he has actually dropped glue in his son's eye.

Kevin rushed his son to the hospital for treatment after he couldn't open his eye for four days. Rupert did not lose his vision and he has made a full recovery.

“I went to put it in and then realised I had put superglue in his eye instead. “I phoned 999 who advised us to keep flushing it and they said an ambulance was on its way. I wasn’t expecting the air ambulance.”

The medical team bathed Rupert’s eye and gave him pain relief before the land ambulance arrived and took him to Harrogate Hospital for further treatment. Kevin said: “I had a massive fear that I had blinded my son and ruined his life.” Rupert spent a few hours in the hospital but he could only see properly after four days.