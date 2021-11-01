Five more countries recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Five more countries including Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius and Mongolia have decided to recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

"Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Five more countries recognise India's vaccination certificate, including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

During a Special Briefing on Friday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said India has proposed a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certification at the G20 Summit.

"The issue of vaccination certification was, I think discussed especially with the EU representatives," he said.

Earlier today, the Australian government gave recognition to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine for traveller's vaccination status in the country.

Recognition of Covaxin, along with the previously announced recognition of Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), means many citizens of India, as well as other countries where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia, the statement from Australia's Department of Health informed.

Last month, Hungary and Serbia had agreed with India to mutually recognise COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor