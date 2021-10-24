Five people killed in head-on crash in Russia's Kalmykia

At least five people were killed in a road accident in Russia's Kalmykia, while seven others were injured, emergency authorities said on Sunday.

At 02:40 local time on Sunday (23:40 GMT on Saturday), a truck and a passenger bus collided on a highway in Kalmykia. The head-on collision led to the death of five people, according to preliminary information from the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

At least seven other people were injured in the accident.

There were a total of 28 passengers on the bus that was headed from Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Dagestan, to St Petersburg. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

