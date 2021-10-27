Flashback with Ranbir Kaleka

New Delhi, Oct 27 He goes back to the time when he was two or three-years-old. Living in a haveli built on high-grounds, with his family in Patiala, he remembers how he would use the charcoal meant for fuel to draw figures on the walls and ground. Right now, artist Ranbir Kaleka, whose works are part of the exhibition 'The Conference of The Birds' presented by Ojas Art and Yuva Ekta Foundation in the capital is in his home in Sarvapriya Vihar in New Delhi, but only physically.

"It was not a very large family. There were times when I would be alone in one part of the haveli, just drawing and looking at the dust rising from one of the huge windows. My father, grandmother and my two uncles would always appreciate what I was doing and encourage me. In fact, when I was four-years-old, my father declared that I would be sent to an art school," says the artist who completed his Master's degree in painting from the Royal College of Art in London.

Talking about his work 'Conference of Birds and Beasts'

