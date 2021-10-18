'Forever grateful' to Powell for support: Biden

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to the former US Secretary of State Colin Powell after he died from the COVID-19 complications on Monday.

"As a Senator, I worked closely with him when he served as National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and as Secretary of State. Over our many years working together - even in disagreement - Colin was always someone who gave you his best and treated you with respect," Biden said in a statement.

"I am forever grateful for his support of my candidacy for president and for our shared battle for the soul of the nation. I will miss being able to call on his wisdom in the future," he added.

In a Facebook post from Colin Powell's account, his family said: "General Colin L Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19."

"He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the post added.

( With inputs from ANI )

