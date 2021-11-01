G20 leaders agree in-principle to improve marginal farmers' livelihoods: Piyush Goyal

The leaders of G20 nations in principle have agreed to improve livelihoods for small-holder and marginal farmers, while also committing to foster sustainable and resilient food systems and agriculture innovations which are vital to eradicate hunger and poverty.

G-20member states adopted the 'Rome Declaration' following the conclusion of two days of the G-20 Summit in which they committed to "achieve food security and adequate nutrition for all, leaving no one behind".

When asked about whether there were any discussion related to the needs of marginal farmers particularly on funding during the Summit, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, India's G20 Sherpa told : "We have only been able to discuss in-principle... at this high-level meeting. We will have to look at more detailing as we go along."

During a media briefing soon after the conclusion of the Summit in Rome, Goyal said that leaders agreed on improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers. "Everybody has agreed that improving their livelihoods is an important global effort that we'll have to put in," he said.

The Union Minister said that the G20 acknowledged India's leadership on global concerns and has supported views India on a wide array of issues that would come up at the upcoming summit.

He participated in the 6th G20 Sherpas' meeting from 27-29 Oct and held bilateral meetings with many of his G20 counterparts (UK, Germany, France, EU, Indonesia, and Singapore).

On the issue of sustainable development and food security, he had said India has insisted that policies must protect the interests of small and marginal farmers, conserve local food cultures which, in turn, will ensure food security.

As per the Rome Declaration, all the G 20 nations committed to achieving food security and adequate nutrition for all, leaving no one behind.

They endorsed the Matera Declaration and its Call to Action. "We encourage partners and stakeholders to collaborate with or join the Food Coalition launched by the FAO as a means to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 on food security and nutrition," the declaration read.

Furthermore, all the nations concerned by famine conditions and acute food insecurity fuelled by armed conflicts in many parts of the world, particularly in the countries listed in the 2021 Global Report on Food Crises.

"We will foster sustainable and resilient food systems and agriculture innovation, which are vital to end hunger and malnutrition, eradicate poverty and ensure sustainability, also by increasing access to finance through responsible investment, developing and improving early warning programmes, reducing food loss and waste along the food value chain, improving livelihoods for small-holder and marginal farmers and better integrating urban-rural interface," it added.

The Group of 20 also recognized that promoting sustainable food systems, including by strengthening global, regional and local food value-chains and international food trade, will contribute not only to food security, but also make a major contribution to tackling the interlinked global challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

They acknowledged the outcomes of the Food Systems Summit, including initiatives such as the School Meals Coalition, and invite all partners to contribute to its follow-up, highlighting the importance of reinforced co-ordination in food system policy-making and of improved financing tools for sustainable food systems.

