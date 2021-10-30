G20 Summit: Frontline health workers join PM Modi, other world leaders for 'family photo'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders attending the G20 Rome Summit gathered for 'family photo'. They were joined by a delegation of frontline health workers at Roma Convention Center in Rome, Italy.

The summit kicked off on Saturday in Rome.

The heads of state and government of the world's major economies, with invited countries and representatives of international and regional organizations, will address several key topics of the global agenda. Finance Ministers traditionally attend the event as well.

PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. This summit is the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister.

On Friday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said that PM Modi will discuss the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders.

PM Modi is scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday.

He is also expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well. While in the evening, PM is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural program.

Later, a dinner is planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

The G-20 Summit represents the culminating moment of the intense work carried out during the whole year of the Italian G20 Presidency through Ministers' Meetings, Sherpa meetings, Working Groups and Engagement Groups. More than 170 events were held throughout the country that made it possible to highlight many of the extraordinary realities scattered throughout its territory.

( With inputs from ANI )

