G20 Summit: PM Modi says looking forward to other programmes during Rome visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Friday (local time) to participate in the G20 Summit and deliberate on key global issues. On his arrival, PM said that he is also looking forward to other engagements during this visit.

"Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome," PM Modi tweeted.

On arrival, Prime Minister was received by senior officials of the Italian Government and the Ambassador of India in Italy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome for his visit to attend the 16th G-20 Summit. Prime Minister was received by senior officials of the Government of Italy and Ambassador of India in Italy," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome. He will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit.

The Prime Minister is visiting Rome at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He will be in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on November 1 and 2 for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister will join other G20 Leaders during the 16th summit in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.

"This will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic," the PMO said.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister will also meet leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

In Glasgow, the Prime Minister will participate in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS) on November 1,2 along with 120 heads of states and governments from around the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

