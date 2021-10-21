Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 21 An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Chanpora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Thursday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," a police officer said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

