Gunmen kill seven in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

By ANI | Published: October 22, 2021 04:07 PM2021-10-22T16:07:02+5:302021-10-22T16:15:13+5:30

Gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 20 on Friday in an assault on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, heightening tensions in the settlements after the recent shooting of a community leader, a media report said.

Gunmen kill seven in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack | Gunmen kill seven in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

Gunmen kill seven in Bangladesh Rohingya camp attack

Next

Gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 20 on Friday in an assault on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, heightening tensions in the settlements after the recent shooting of a community leader, a media report said.

The attackers randomly shot some victims and stabbed others with knives at the Balukhali refugee complex in Cox's Bazar near the border with Myanmar, Samaa TV quoted a regional police chief as saying.

In the attack, four people were killed at the Darul Ulum Nadwatul Ulama al Islamia madrassa. While three others died at a hospital in one of the camps.

Officials have not made a statement about the number of injured people. However, Doctors Without Borders said that nearly 20 people were injured in the incident.

Kamran Hossain, a police official, said that "Rohingya miscreants" entered the madrassa before dawn and "randomly hacked and shot people inside".

In late September, a Rohingya leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Cox's Bazar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Kamran hossainKamran hossainCOXSamaa newsSamaa news tvSamaa tv