Guyana adds Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to list of recognised COVID-19 vaccines

Guyana has recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, said High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana on Tuesday.

"#Guyana has recognized #India's indigenous vaccine #COVAXIN-important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Guyana," the Indian Embassy tweeted.

On Monday, Australian government gave recognition to Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status in the country.

The UN health body -- World Health Organisation -- has sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin, and a decision on emergency use authorisation is expected soon.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that the government is carefully following the discussions taking place within the health body and hoped that approval for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine will be granted soon.

"WHO's technical advisory group (TAG), which is a regulatory body, met Bharat Biotech officials on October 26. They had a few questions for Bharat Biotech. From what we understand, the company will submit its reply soon. According to me, once the regulatory group is satisfied with the response, the approval for Covaxin should be given soon," Shringla said.

( With inputs from ANI )

