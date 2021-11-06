Head of Afghan diplomatic mission raises concern over present political, economic situation in country

Ambassador of Afghanistan to the Kingdom of Belgium, EU and NATO Nazifullah Salarzai has raised his concern over the current political and economic situation in the country and blamed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban.

During a live question and answer session hosted by the South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF) on Wednesday Salarzai shared his deep insights over the rapidly increasing humanitarian crisis affecting the Afghan people.

"Taliban seeks power to force of August 15. It's a unified call of all international communities against that a government-imposed by force should not be recognised by the world. Instead, the Taliban have forced itself on the country's population. They have stopped its (country's) constitutional order, threatening the 20 years of achievement including the human rights situation, trafficking situation, governments, economy and social justice," the Afghan diplomat said at the event.

He, meanwhile, praised the courage of Afghans - and most in particular, of Afghan women - for challenging the group and standing for the rights of the Afghan people to decide its own future and support an inclusive government.

Nazifullah Salarzai, the head of the Afghan diplomatic mission considered that Pakistan was responsible for the continuous support of the Taliban and that Islamabad should be held responsible for its actions.

In his opinion, there is an imminent danger that terrorism could spread to Central Asia. The region needs to speak with one voice, finding the consensus necessary for a counter-terrorism strategy - one that lacked so dramatically in the last two decades.

The Q&A session was attended by several members of the Afghan diplomatic Embassy and Mission, diplomats from Greece, Croatia, France, the Maldives and India.

Apart from it, members of the international press and some researchers of Brussels-based think tanks were also present at the event.

According to the session, it was the first presential event taking place at the SADF office in Brussels for over a year.

Nazifullah Salarzai thanked the international community as represented in the G-20 for its answer to the humanitarian crisis and economic collapse that followed the violent takeover of the country by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor