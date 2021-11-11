Hyundai Motor Group establishes US UAM subsidiary 'Supernal' in Washington

Hyundai Motor Group confirmed the name of its urban air mobility (UAM) subsidiary in Washington DC, the US as 'Supernal' and will speed up the UAM business.

Hyundai Motor Group set up the UAM business subsidiary in the US last year and has conducted R&D of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL). It unveiled the name of its US subsidiary as 'Supernal' on the 9th. Supernal means 'best quality' and 'most outstanding'. It is planning to provide new experiences to customers and lead to changes in society through advanced air mobility (AAM).

Supernal will open a new research facility in California next year, and will expand its businesses.

Supernal has been working in partnership with Los Angeles and Urban Movement Lab to jointly develop future AAM roadmaps and policies for public participation since 2020. It is currently participating in the construction of UAM airport with 'Urban Airport' in Coventry, West Midland, Britain.

Supernal is planning to introduce a fully electrified UAM model in 2028 and regional air mobility (RAM) for intercity operations in 2030.

"We are working for a mission to change the way society moves, connects, and lives through the innovative mobility solution," said Shin Jae-won, head of Hyundai Motor Group's UAM division and CEO of Supernal. "We will approach the public with our excellent products and affordable prices."

Supernal is aiming not only develop products but also to provide smooth customer experience by integrating AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) to into existing transportation network. It is expected to be the similar platform as the current car sharing one.

Ben Diachun, CTO of Supernal, said, "We aimed at commercial products from the beginning, and are currently developing at the highest safety, low noise, efficiency, and reasonable prices." (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor