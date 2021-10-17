IAF Chief reviews operational preparedness of Force in Ladakh

New Delhi, Oct 17 Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, reviewed the deployment of aircrafts at the forward locations in Ladakh amid China rejecting the border dispute resolution proposal. This was Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari's maiden visit after taking over as the IAF chief earlier this month.

Chaudhari visited the Air Force Station at Leh and Indian Air Force deployments at forward areas in the Northern Sector on Saturday, the force said.

He took stock of the operational readiness of units and interacted with the personnel stationed at the airbase and units on deployment.

Ahead of 89th Air Force Day on October 8, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari had said there was an increase in the presence of Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force across Eastern Ladakh. He, however, mentioned that it was not going to make much difference to the Air Force.

He, especially, pointed out that the Chinese PLAF has increased presence at three Air fields across the Line of Actual Control.

He had said, "China is developing Air field with aircraft but flying from high altitude is a weak area."

Two days after Indian Air Force Day, India and China military held talks to end the border dispute, but it did not result in resolution of the remaining areas with the Chinese not agreeing to "constructive suggestions" provided by the Indian delegation.

Furthermore, the Chinese could not provide any forward-looking proposals. "The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

The 13th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on October 10, 2021.

During the meeting the discussions between the two sides focussed on resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

India had decided to resolve other remaining friction areas like Hot Springs and 900 square km Depsang plains during 13th round of military talks.

The Indian side pointed out that the "situation along the Line of Actual Control had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements."

It was, therefore, necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector.

During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas, but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals.

The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground

India and China have been engaged in border dispute for the last 17 months in Eastern Ladakh.

