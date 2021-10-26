Imran Khan govt finding it hard to tackle proscribed Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Report

Besides the record inflation and the widespread criticism by the opposition, a major problem the Imran Khan government faces is the ongoing protest by the proscribed Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

A day after releasing 350 workers of the proscribed Islamist group, the Imran Khan government on Monday gave a green signal for unfreezing the accounts of TLP. The Imran Khan government is also working on a plan to release TLP's jailed chief Saad Rizvi.

"Mentally, we should accept that it [TLP] is the third-largest party of Punjab and it has to do politics," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said at a news conference on Monday afternoon. "We do not want any confrontation; we want to end this daily quarrel," Rashid was quoted as saying by Pakistan daily The Express Tribune.

The minister revealed that the TLP's demands include its removal from the fourth schedule, their workers' release, and revoking the earlier decision of the federal cabinet that declared TLP a proscribed organisation. "We are sticking to our commitments," the minister said.

According to vernacular media reports, Lal Masjid's Talibs are now out on roads in support of Tehreek Labbaik and violent confrontations have taken place in Lahore. Two activists from Tehreek Labbaik and two police officials have died there in the Lahore confrontation.

These policemen, one head constable and one constable were run over. According to the news agency, the number of policemen dying in these confrontations was three. One video released from Tehreek Labbaik says several of its injured activists were still lying on roads of Lahore, most of them in critical condition.

It is being claimed that several parts were reduced to a state of being battlefield after Friday prayers and life came to standstill because of disturbances which had also led to the suspension of mobile services in the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

