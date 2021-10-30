Imran Khan meets Ulemas to seek help in settling TLP protest

Amid the ongoing protest by the banned Islamist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met religious leaders to seek their help in settling the matter.

The group of religious leaders, from the Barelvi sect, will assist the Pakistan government to figure out a middle ground in negotiations with the banned organisations. The meeting will be held at Bani Gala in Islamabad, Samaa TV reported.

The group of around 25 ulemas was headed by Sunni Ittehad chairperson Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

The meeting follows several days of unsuccessful negotiations between the TLP and the Imran Khan government.

Meanwhile, after meeting with Khan, the religious leaders will also meet TLP's Saad Rizvi after the discussion, Samaa TV reported.

In the past few days, several clashes have been reported including one outside Lahore, after TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressurise the government to accept its demands.

At least four policemen were killed and over 250 injured during the clashes on Wednesday. During a press conference, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday had said the government has decided that the TLP would no more be dealt with as a political party but as a militant organisation.

Hundreds of TLP workers had taken to the streets throughout the country last week to exert pressure on the government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi.

( With inputs from ANI )

