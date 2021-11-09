Imran Khan urges global community to fulfil 'moral obligation', save Afghans from hunger

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his plea to the international community to intervene and save Afghans from hunger pointing out that it is their "moral obligation" to avert the humanitarian disaster confronting people in Afghanistan, reported local media.

Imran Khan once again reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide "all possible relief" to the Afghans in an attempt to avert a hovering humanitarian crisis in the country, reported The Express Tribune.

Imran Khan shared a report by the BBC that quoted the executive director of the World Food Program (WFP) stating 23 million Afghan people heading towards mass starvation, reported The Express Tribune.

Citing this report, the Prime Minister said that it was the "moral obligation" of the international community to "avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan people", reported the newspaper.

With each passing day, the situation in Afghanistan is worsening under the new Taliban regime which does not have funds to procure food items and other essentials.

Severe lack of funds and an unprecedented surge in food prices have left scores of Afghans hungry and some people are forced to sell their children to survive, according to the Canada-based think tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

"There are reports that 95 per cent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat while half of the population is expected to face acute levels of hunger as winter sets in early November," IFFRAS said.

