India condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' at Kabul hospital

India condemned the "horrendous terrorist attack" at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors accountable.

Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York on Thursday said that the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), an entity affiliated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da'esh), resulted in dozens killed and injured.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, " India at UN, NY said in a statement.

According to the statement, the members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. Deliberately targeting hospitals and medical personnel is especially abhorrent and must be condemned.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," read the statement said.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

"They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts," the statement added.

At least 19 people were killed and 43 injured following twin blasts in the capital city of Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported. The gunshots were also heard near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the attack on Kabul hospital was reportedly staged by the Islamic State.

( With inputs from ANI )

