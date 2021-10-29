India continues to play constructive role in SCO: MEA Secretary (West)

Reenat Sandhu, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) took part in the Indian Council for The World Affairs (ICWA) conference stressing that New Delhi continues to play a positive role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

While speaking virtually at the ICWA conference titled 'SCO and India - The Trajectory Ahead', Reenat Sandhu said that in an attempt to "promote regional growth and security, India continues to play a constructive role in SCO".

Taking to Twitter, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi said: "India continues to play a positive and constructive role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to promote regional growth & security. Secy West @reenat_sandhu at the ICWA Conference on SCO and India - The Trajectory Ahead."

Among others, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov also took part in the conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, the three-day meeting of prosecutors general of SCO member states began virtually.

The SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation. Its creation was announced on 15 June 2001.

Strengthening mutual trust and neighbourliness among the member states, promoting their effective cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, research, technology and culture, as well as in education, energy and others are the main goals of SCO.

