India, Nepal discuss issues relating to mutual security concerns

India and Nepal on Thursday held a discussion on issues relating to mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal and cooperation in disaster management.

The discussion took place during the fourteenth meeting of the India-Nepal Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues (BCGSI), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Nepalese delegation was led by Tirtha Raj Wagle, Joint Secretary (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal.

The delegations comprised officials from respective Ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, Directorates of the Indian Army and the Nepal Army and from the National Disaster Management Authority.

"Discussions covered issues relating to mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal, cooperation in disaster management, requirements of Nepal Army for various defence stores, exchange of experts/instructors, exchange of high level and functional level visits, joint expeditions and adventure sports activities and information sharing," the statement read.

( With inputs from ANI )

