India objects to OIC envoy's visit to PoK, says such visits interference in internal affairs

India on Thursday objected to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) envoy Yousef Aldobeay's visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said such visits are "interference in our internal matters".

Responding to media queries on the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "This is our internal matter. I had said earlier too that we consider such visits to PoK as interference in our internal matters".

According to Express Tribune, a high-level delegation of OIC visited the Line of Control (LoC) and they were briefed about the latest situation on the border. The delegation included Yousef Aldobeay.

India has in the past said that OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India.

"It is reiterated that the OIC General Secretariat should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of India," Bagchi had said in August this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

