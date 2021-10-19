India, US, UAE, Israel discuss range of issues including maritime security during virtual meeting

The delegations from India, the US, the UAE, and Israel discussed a range of issues including climate change, energy cooperation maritime security, and expanding economic and political cooperation in the respective regions.

"It was an opportunity for ministers to discuss a range of topics including expanding economic and political cooperation in the respective regions, discuss climate change, energy cooperation maritime security, a whole range of issues," US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing.

Price's remarks came after the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid joined a virtual meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah.

The meeting was closed to the media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor