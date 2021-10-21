Indices open in green as value buying, global cues buoy sentiments

Mumbai, Oct 21 Value buying along with positive Asian markets and healthy quarterly results buoyed India's key equity indices during early-morning trade session on Thursday.

The key two indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 had a gap-up opening.

The 30-scrip sensitive index opened at 61,557.94 points from its previous close of 61,259.96 points.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 opened at 18,382.70 points from its previous close of 18,266.60 points.

However, at 9.45 a.m. both the indices had ceded much of their gas and were trading flat.

The 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 61,200.50 points around 9.45 a.m., down 59.46 points or 0.097 per cent.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 18,252.50, down 14.10 points or 0.077 per cent.

