Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue commences from October 27 for 3 days

Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), the apex international annual conference of the Indian Navy, is scheduled to be held as a three-day online event that commences on October 27 and lasts till October 29.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Defence, the Dialogue is being held every year since 2018. This year's IPRD will focus on eight specific sub-themes under the broad theme of "Evolution in Maritime Strategy during the 21st Century: Imperatives, Challenges, and, Way Ahead".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep S Puri will address the sessions.

Panel discussions on these sub-themes would be spread over eight sessions on three successive days thereby providing ample scope for varied perspectives to be considered.

The aim is to encourage a free flow of ideas and views. The eight sub-themes are: Evolving Maritime Strategies within the Indo-Pacific: Convergences, Divergences, Expectations and Apprehensions, Adaptive Strategies to Address the Impact of Climate Change upon Maritime Security, Port-led Regional Maritime Connectivity and Development Strategies, Cooperative Maritime Domain Awareness Strategies, Impact of the Increasing Recourse to Lawfare upon a Rules-based Indo-Pacific Maritime Order, Strategies to Promote Regional Public-Private Maritime Partnerships, Energy-Insecurity and Mitigating Strategies, Strategies to Address the Manned-Unmanned Conundrum at Sea.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor