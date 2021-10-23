Indonesia reports 802 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 802 in the past 24 hours to 4,239,396, with the death toll adding by 23 to 143,176, the Indonesian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 1,066 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 4,081,417 in the Southeast Asian country.

To date, at least 112.27 million people in Indonesia have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 67.16 million have been fully vaccinated, and some 1.09 million have received their third dose, the ministry said.

Beginning Saturday, the 59 city parks in the Indonesian capital Jakarta reopened. The parks are allowed to open at a maximum capacity of 25 percent until 9:00 p.m. local time. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

