Indonesia reports 997 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 997 within one day to 4,234,011, with the death toll adding by 44 to 142,933, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 1,525 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,072,332.

To date, at least 106.66 million people in Indonesia have taken their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 62.16 million have been fully vaccinated, and some 1.06 million Indonesians have received their third doses, the ministry added.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

