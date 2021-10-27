Indonesia's first president Sukarno's daughter converts to Hinduism

Daughter of the first Indonesian president Sukarno, Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, on Tuesday converted to Hinduism or Sudhi Wadani on her 70th birthday, Indonesian news portal Detiknews reported.

Expressing her view over conversion, Sukmawati said the thought of converting to Hinduism began after her husband died. According to her, Hinduism is her religion of choice because it has intimacy with the Balinese people, according to CNN Indonesia.

Sukmawati is the third daughter of Sukarno and the younger sister of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri.

Earlier, CNN Indonesia had reported that she would convert from Islam to Hinduism in a ceremony on 26 October.

In 2018, hardline Islamic groups filed a blasphemy complaint against Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, accusing her of reciting a poem insulting Islam.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the daughter of Indonesia's former President had apologised.

Islam is the largest religion in Indonesia. The Southeast Asian nation has probably the largest Muslim population in the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

