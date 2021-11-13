International community calls for free, fair, inclusive, credible elections in Libya

Participants in the Paris International Conference for Libya, chaired Friday by France, called for the holding of free, fair, inclusive and credible presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24 in Libya as scheduled.

Co-convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Libyan interim president and prime minister, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres via video link, the participants stressed the importance for all Libyan stakeholders to commit "unequivocally" to the holding of free, fair, inclusive and credible presidential and parliamentary elections.

In their final declaration, the participants, including representatives from other concerned countries, expressed their full support for the comprehensive "Action Plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from the Libyan territory" developed by the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) and the Security Council of the United Nations.

They also reaffirmed their full respect and commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya, rejecting all foreign interferences in Libyan affairs.

The participants urged all stakeholders to respect and safeguard the integrity and unity of Libyan financial institutions and of the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

They expressed concern regarding continuous attempts by armed groups to exert control over the NOC and oil exports which pose "a threat to the peace, security and stability of Libya."

As for the fight against terrorism, the participants reaffirmed the need to combat terrorism in Libya by all means in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

They also commended and recognized the important role of Libyans in fighting terrorism in their territory.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

The Libyan Government of National Unity was selected in February by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), ending years of political division in the country.

Libya is expecting to hold general elections on Dec. 24 this year, as endorsed by the LPDF. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

