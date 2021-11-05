IOM Director-General raises concern about future of Afghans

Raising profound concern about the future of Afghanistan, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director-General, Antonio Vitorino has said the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country may result in increased displacement, vulnerability and suffering.

Vitorino made these remarks after concluding his two-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday.

"I remain concerned for the future of Afghans. As winter approaches, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country may result in increased displacement, vulnerability and suffering," IOM DG tweeted.

"...as the bitter winter approaches, there is a real risk that the deteriorating humanitarian situation will result in increased displacement, vulnerability and suffering, and that the modest social and development gains of the past two decades will be lost," he said in a statement.

Five and a half million people are internally displaced, including more than 670,000 forced to leave their homes so far this year, 60 per cent of whom are children.

Aid and support are needed for mobile populations, including internally displaced people, returnees and under-served host communities, Vitorino said.

"We are indeed in a race against time, as emphasized by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to help these people prepare for winter. We are going 'door to door' to see what is needed and are providing shelter, blankets, warm clothing, and cash for fuel and heating," he added.

The IOM Director-General further highlighted that climate change has also hit Afghanistan hard and contributed largely to internal displacement. "We estimate that around 70 per cent of the population has been impacted by drought and flooding. Crop failures are a reality, and an economic collapse would be devastating."

( With inputs from ANI )

