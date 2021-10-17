Iran, Pak agree to cooperate on marine industry

Tehran, Oct 17 Iranian and Pakistani military commanders have agreed to cooperate in manufacturing military vessels and submarine maintenance, state media reported.

In a visit to Pakistan Navy's shipyards in the port city of Karachi, Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, visiting Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, was briefed on the process of building warships, boats and submarines, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media report as saying.

The military officials of the two neighbours agreed to work together on the construction and maintenance of ships and submarines, according to the report.

The two sides also agreed to share experiences in various naval fields to fight against drug trafficking and terrorism, as well as exchange students.

According to a similar report by Iran's official IRNA news agency, the military officials of Tehran and Islamabad also stressed for regional cooperation for ensuring the security in the region.

In the meantime, Baqeri drew upon the importance of maritime security at the common sea borders by conducting joint exercises.

