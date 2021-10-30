Iran reports 9,893 new COVID-19 cases, 5,909,402 in total

The Iran health ministry reported on Friday 9,893 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 5,909,402.

According to an official briefing published on the ministry's official website, the pandemic has claimed 125,998 lives in the country so far, after 123 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,481,737 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,014 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Friday, 52,199,440 Irans have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 33,088,940 have taken two jabs.

A total of 35,298,571 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

