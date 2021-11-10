Iran says resumed Vienna talks must focus on sanctions lifting

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday that the upcoming Vienna talks must focus on the lifting of the sanctions against Iran.

"Just let me insist on this: we are not holding nuclear talks, since the nuclear issue was fully agreed in 2015, in the form of the agreement between Iran and the P5+1," Bagheri Kani told Iran's IRIB state TV after his meeting with Philippe Errera, a senior French official, in France's capital Paris.

The main issue to be discussed is the consequences of the U.S. abandonment of the 2015 agreement, formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said the Iranian deputy minister, who is also Iran's senior negotiator in charge of the Vienna talks.

Those consequences are limited to "the illegal sanctions" against Iran only, he added.

The Iranian official said he was hopeful that the way for successful talks can be paved in his scheduled meetings with officials from several European countries this week.

Speaking about his meeting with Errera, director-general for political affairs and security at the French foreign ministry, Bagheri Kani said it was "detailed, frank, serious, constructive and forward-looking." (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

