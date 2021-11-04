Iran stops US forces from seizing oil tanker in Sea of Oman: Report

Iran on Wednesday said that it stopped the US Navy from seizing its oil tanker in the Sea of Oman.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a statement elaborating on an operation in which the IRGC Navy Force thwarted the US forces attempt to confiscate an Iranian oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, reported IRNA, an Iranian state channel.

The IRGC said that clear and undeniable images of this operation will be released within hours.

According to local media, the US had seized an Iranian oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, transferred its oil to another tanker, and taken the tanker to an unknown place, reported IRNA.

However, the IRGC said that they took control of the tanker in an operation. As per them the US forces pursued the tanker by helicopters and warships but failed to capture it.

The IRGC said in its statement that the tanker entered the Iranian territorial waters and docked at the Port of Bandar Abbas at 8:00 am local time on October 25, reported IRNA.

( With inputs from ANI )

