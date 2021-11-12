Iran urges regional cooperation to tackle security problems

Tehran, Nov 12 The best way to overcome regional problems is to work out mechanisms specific to regional traits through the participation of all regional countries, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani has said.

Shamkhani cited terrorism, foreign military invasion as well as migration as major security issues that the region faces, Iran's state TV reported.

"The way out of these conditions is to put an end to the intervention of transregional countries, especially the United States," he added in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan, held in India.

The boost of cooperation among regional states to work out indigenous solutions to the crises would also be useful in this regard, he said on Thursday.

He also urged cooperation between Iran and Russia, and expansion of comprehensive bilateral relations, particularly in the field of security and fighting against terrorism, Xinhua news agency reported.

With respect to the security condition in Afghanistan, Shamkhani reiterated Iran's position by announcing that "given the ethnic and religious composition of the Afghan society, the solution to the crisis in this country is the continuation of intra-Afghan dialogue and the formation of an inclusive government."

For his part, Patrushev welcomed ongoing meetings and dialogues for security purposes among regional countries, saying that the common concerns over security challenges have brought these countries closer to each other.

"Regional cooperation is not an option, but an inevitable path to the establishment of sustainable security in the region," he stressed.

