Iranian soldier killed after being shot on Iraq border

By ANI | Published: November 6, 2021 07:14 PM2021-11-06T19:14:27+5:302021-11-06T19:25:07+5:30

One Iranian soldier was killed on Friday in Iran's northwestern West Azerbaijan province during a border patrol, a semi-official website reported on Saturday.

Iranian soldier killed after being shot on Iraq border | Iranian soldier killed after being shot on Iraq border

Iranian soldier killed after being shot on Iraq border

Next

One Iranian soldier was killed on Friday in Iran's northwestern West Azerbaijan province during a border patrol, a semi-official website reported on Saturday.

Conscript serviceman Reza Hedayati was hit by bullet fire on Friday morning around Mount Bolfat, an area "used as a transit point by terrorists," Jame Jam Online which affiliated with state TV wrote.

Hedayati was transferred to a medical centre, and died of severe injuries, the outlet added.

Clashes between Iranian security forces and unidentified gunmen have been frequent for years in Iran's western border areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Jame jam onlineJame jam onlineReza hedayati