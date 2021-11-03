IS suspect arrested in Lebanon

Beirut, Nov 3 Lebanon's state security arrested a Lebanese national for allegedly belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group, the National News Agency reported.

The Lebanese national, who was arrested on Tuesday in the northern district of Akkar, admitted that he was planning on attacking a religious centre in Akkar using his motorcycle.

He also admitted to have collected some materials for the manufacturing of explosives locally, Xinhua news agency reported.

The arrested man was referred to relevant judicial bodies for investigation and other legal procedures.

